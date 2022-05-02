Ex-ABC anchor Gibson prodded out of retirement for podcast

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Former ABC News anchor Charles Gibson has essentially disappeared from public view since his 2009 retirement. But he’s back now, prodded by his daughter Kate. The two are doing a podcast together on books and writing called “The Book Case.” The debut episode released Monday featured a conversation with Oprah Winfrey. The two will recommend books to read and interview authors, as well as make an effort to encourage young people to read more. Gibson said he wanted to cut the cord and not hang around following retirement, which he said he’s enjoying. He says it’s hard to watch the news these days because he’s always editing it in his head.