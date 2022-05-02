EXPLAINER: Why France’s Macron now faces challenge from left

By SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — No sooner had Emmanuel Macron defeated a far-right rival in last month’s presidential vote than left-wing parties began mounting a challenge for legislative supremacy in June elections. Left-wing parties are now coming together to try to weaken the centrist Macron in parliament. Two parties struck a deal Monday to not compete against each other in legislative elections in June. Other leftist parties may also join the nascent coalition. Far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon hopes that he will end up as prime minister, with a majority in the 577-seat National Assembly. That scenario could severely crimp Macron’s policy-making. Although periods with a president and a prime minister from opposing camps have happened before, Mélechon remains far from forming his own government.