Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:46 AM

Hamas claims deadly attack that killed Israeli guard

KTVZ

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian militant group Hamas has claimed responsibility for a deadly shooting that left an Israeli security guard dead at the entrance of a Jewish settlement in the West Bank last week. Hamas’s armed wing said in a short statement Monday that the shooting was “an episode in a series of responses by Al-Qassam Brigades to the aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque.” That’s a reference to a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site that has seen clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in recent weeks. Friday evening’s attack was the latest in a long string incidents in recent weeks as tensions have mounted higher following deadly attacks by Palestinian assailants and Israeli arrest raids in the West Bank.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content