Hamas claims deadly attack that killed Israeli guard

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian militant group Hamas has claimed responsibility for a deadly shooting that left an Israeli security guard dead at the entrance of a Jewish settlement in the West Bank last week. Hamas’s armed wing said in a short statement Monday that the shooting was “an episode in a series of responses by Al-Qassam Brigades to the aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque.” That’s a reference to a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site that has seen clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in recent weeks. Friday evening’s attack was the latest in a long string incidents in recent weeks as tensions have mounted higher following deadly attacks by Palestinian assailants and Israeli arrest raids in the West Bank.