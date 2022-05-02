In Ohio, US House rematch again tests progressive clout

By WILL WEISSERT and JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A rematch pitting one of the left’s rising stars against a new U.S. House incumbent backed by the more moderate Democratic establishment will provide another key litmus test of the progressive movement’s Rust Belt clout during congressional primaries in Ohio and Indiana. In Cleveland, Democratic congresswoman Shontel Brown is again facing progressive activist and former state lawmaker Nina Turner on Tuesday. Brown topped Turner in a special election just last summer. Two candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump are favored to secure GOP nominations for open House seats elsewhere in Ohio. Nine Republicans are competing for Indiana’s lone open House seat.