Israel holding more than 600 without charge, most since 2016

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — A local rights group says Israel is holding around 600 Palestinian detainees without charge or trial, the highest number since 2016. Israel says it uses so-called administrative detention to thwart attacks and to keep dangerous militants off the streets without revealing sensitive intelligence. Palestinians and rights groups say the system is widely abused and denies due process. The Israeli rights group HaMoked, citing figures obtained from the prison authority, said Monday that there are 604 detainees held in administrative detention. Nearly all are Palestinians, as administrative detention is very rarely used against Jews. Israel has seen a wave of deadly attacks in recent weeks, and has carried out arrest raids across the occupied West Bank.