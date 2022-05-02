Israel lashes out at Russia over Lavrov’s Nazism remarks

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel has summoned the Russian ambassador over comments made by the Russian foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism. Sergey Lavrov claimed in an interview with an Italian news channel that Ukraine could still have Nazi elements even if some figures, including the country’s president were Jewish, saying “Hitler also had Jewish origins.” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called the remarks “unforgivable and scandalous and a horrible historical error.” Lapid’s stern reaction came in a statement on Monday. It stands in contrast to Israel’s position on the war in Ukraine, where it has tried to maintain a semblance of neutrality.