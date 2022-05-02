Jan. 6 panel wants interviews with Brooks, Biggs, Jackson

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested for three more House Republicans to come in and testify. The requests to Reps. Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks and Ronny Jackson come weeks after investigators revealed new evidence of their involvement in former President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The panel is asking for testimony about their involvement in meetings at the White House, direct conversations with Trump as he sought to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election as well as the planning and coordination of rallies on and before Jan. 6, 2021.