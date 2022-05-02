Met Gala moment | Janelle Monáe stuns in futuristic look

By BEATRICE DUPUY and JOHN CARUCCI

Janelle Monáe has brought a bit of the future to the Met Gala, donning a glittering Ralph Lauren look. The Grammy-nominated singer left their hats at home for a sparkling headpiece attached to a black and white figure-hugging gown. They playfully tell The Associated Press that the look is “gilded glamour from the future. Monáe, who recently said they are nonbinary, has been focusing heavily on sci-fi recently, releasing a book called the “Memory Librarian” that elaborates on the Afrofuturistic album “Dirty Computer.” Monáe is one of hundreds of invitees at Monday’s Met Gala, which raises money for the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute.