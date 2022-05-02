Jury deliberates in ex-NYPD officer’s Capitol riot trial

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jurors are deliberating in the federal trial of a New York Police Department veteran charged with assaulting an officer who tried to protect the Capitol from an attacking insurrectionist mob last year. Retired NYPD officer Thomas Webster is the first Capitol riot defendant to be tried on an assault charge and the first to present a jury with a self-defense argument. Jurors heard attorneys’ closing arguments for Webster’s trial Friday and returned Monday to deliberate. Webster is charged with assaulting Metropolitan Police Department Officer Noah Rathbun with a metal flagpole. Webster claims he was trying to protect himself after Rathbun punched him. Rathbun denies punching Webster.