Jury gives sweeping win to Kardashians in Blac Chyna lawsuit

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury has handed a sweeping victory to the Kardashian family in former reality TV star Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against them. The Los Angeles jury found on Monday that none of the members of the famous family defamed Chyna, nor did any of them interfere with her contract by convincing the E! network to cancel her reality show “Rob & Chyna.” Jurors were considering the defamation case against Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, after a judge threw out that part of the lawsuit against Kim Kardashian in the middle of deliberations. They were considering the contract case against all four women.