Lawyer’s apparent illness delays Florida school shooter case

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection in the trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz has been delayed by at least a week because his lead attorney is apparently ill. Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill was absent from Monday’s hearing. It was supposed to be the beginning of the second phase of jury selection but that was postponed until at least May 9. No public explanation was given for McNeill’s absence, but Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer asked McNeill’s assistants if she was being tested. The attorneys and the judge then held a private conversation. Broward County Public Defender Gordon Weekes declined to discuss McNeill’s status, including whether she has COVID-19.