Myanmar’s Suu Kyi charged with bribery as new trial opens

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has gone on trial in the latest corruption case filed against her. She is charged with accepting $550,000 in bribes from a construction magnate. She is facing two counts under the country’s Anti-Corruption Act and each is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine. She has already been sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment after being convicted of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, sedition and another corruption charge. Her supporters and human rights groups say the cases are an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power.