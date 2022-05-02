New Met exhibit examines American fashion, frame by frame

By JOCELYN NOVECK

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Lights, camera … well, hold the camera. For the new spring fashion exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, nine film directors have put their stamp on the museum’s American period rooms, constructing vignettes that are essentially one-frame movies. “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” will be launched with Monday’s Met Gala, opening to the public May 7. It’s the second part of a broader show on American fashion, masterminded as usual by star curator Andrew Bolton. In addition to Scorsese the directors include two of the Met Gala hosts, Regina King and Tom Ford. Also contributing: Chloé Zhao, Radha Blank, Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash and Autumn de Wilde.