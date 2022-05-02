New this week: Arcade Fire, ‘Hatching,’ Three Mile Island

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from Arcade Fire, a documentary about Sheryl Crow that’s described as an “intimate story of song and sacrifice” and a four-part documentary about the Three Mile Island nuclear disaster. Also on the small screen is “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” on The Paramount+ series which is set during the pre-Capt. Kirk years of the U.S.S. Enterprise. If creepy satire is more your speed, check out Hanna Bergholm’s “Hatching,” a Finnish body horror fairy that pokes holes in the gnawing fear of all perfectionists, especially girls on the verge of puberty.