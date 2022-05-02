NY governor faces fallout of running mate resignation

By MARINA VILLENEUVE and MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is vetting candidates for a new lieutenant governor, after her previous pick for the post resigned after being charged with corruption. The Democrat is considering her choice as legislative allies move to change state law in a way that would get former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin off the ballot in the primary election and allow Hochul to campaign with a new, yet-to-be named running mate. Hochul’s choice for a job that normally fades into the background is now a high-stakes decision that could make it tougher to shake off two primary challengers and weigh her down in the general election in November.