Ohio Republican Gov. DeWine faces test of far right’s sway

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is facing a test of the far right’s sway as he seeks another term in office. DeWine remains the favorite in Tuesday’s primary despite losing the backing of some conservative groups who were angry over his aggressive pandemic policies. He’s up against three far-right challengers in the primary, including former congressman Jim Renacci. Ohio’s Democrats are deciding between former Cincinnati mayor John Cranley or former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley as their nominee for governor. Democrats haven’t won the governor’s office in nearly 16 years.