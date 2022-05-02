Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:14 AM

Pelosi thanks Poland for Ukraine support, meets president

KTVZ

By VANESSA GERA
Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A top-level U.S. congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has visited Warsaw to express gratitude to Poles for their humanitarian and other support for Ukraine. Pelosi and a half dozen U.S. lawmakers met with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and Polish lawmakers in Warsaw on Monday. The visit followed a weekend visit to Kyiv where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday pledging to support his country until it defeats Russia. Pelosi called Duda “a valued partner in supporting the people of Ukraine in the face of Putin’s brutal and unprovoked war.”

Associated Press

