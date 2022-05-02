Review: ‘Incomparable Grace’ succinct, absorbing look at JFK

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

Historian Mark K. Updegrove takes a look at key moments in John F. Kennedy’s life and presidency in “Incomparable Grace: JFK in the Presidency.” The Associated Press’ Andrew DeMillo says Updegrove’s book offers a succinct but compelling look at Kennedy’s presidency, from the Cuban Missile Crisis to the Civil Rights movement. DeMillo writes that the book isn’t as sweeping as some of the massive tomes on Kennedy, but it doesn’t feel like anything is given short shrift. DeMillo writes that the book demonstrates why Kennedy remains such an obsession for the public and historians alike.