Rights groups criticize El Salvador’s mass gang roundups

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Human rights groups are criticizing El Salvador’s massive arrests of suspected gang members. The roundup, begun in late March after a spike in homicides, has resulted in the arrest of over 22,000 presumed gang members. But so far, only 10,885 of them have been ordered held pending trial. It was unclear whether the cases of the others were backlogged, or whether they would not face charges. Rights groups have criticized the measures, saying arrests are often arbitrary, based on a person’s appearance or where they live. Police have also reported being forced to meet arrest quotas. In late April, congress to extend an anti-gang emergency decree for another 30 days.