Arrest warrant issued in Alabama for missing jail official

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a jail official who disappeared while escorting a prisoner last week. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said a warrant was issued for the officer’s arrest for permitting or assisting in an escape. Singleton said neither the inmate nor the officer have been found. The inmate, Casey Cole White, 38, was scheduled for a trial next month on a capital murder charge. Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the facility, told co-workers she was taking the inmate to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation.