Supreme Court, governor decline to stop Missouri execution

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to halt the upcoming execution of Missouri inmate Carman Deck, and Republican Gov. Mike Parson says he will not grant clemency. Both decisions were announced Monday, a day before the 56-year-old Deck is scheduled to die by injection at the state prison in Bonne Terre. Deck would become just the fifth U.S. inmate put to death this year if he’s executed. He admitted that he killed James and Zelma Long while robbing their home in the eastern Missouri town of De Soto in July of 1996. Deck’s death sentence was thrown out three times due to procedural errors before a federal appeals court panel restored it in 2020.