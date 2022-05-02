Thousands flee after clashes erupt in embattled Iraqi town

By SAMYA KULLAB and SALAR SALIM

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi Kurdish official says over 3,000 people have fled the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar and surrounding areas following clashes between the army and a militia group linked with Turkish Kurdish insurgents. The director of migration and crisis response in northern Iraq says the displaced were distributed in camps across the Kurdish-run north after fleeing violence in Sinjar district on Monday. Iraq’s military says an offensive was launched to dismantle checkpoints erected by a militia group with links to the Kurdish PKK that was preventing citizens from returning home. It was met with heavy gunfire the statement said.