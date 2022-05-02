Ukrainian girl, 5, gets lifesaving heart treatment in Israel

By MOSHE EDRI

Associated Press

HOLON, Israel (AP) — A 5-year-old Ukrainian girl with a heart defect has received treatment in Israel that she would not have in her war-ravaged home country. Doctors at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon said Monday that Karina, who was born with a heart defect, had undergone a procedure called catheterization that will allow her to live a long life. Karina’s mother had long known her daughter was small and last month approached doctors at an Israeli field hospital in Ukraine for help. They heard a murmur, conducted an ultrasound and diagnosed Karina with a defect between her upper heart chambers. Save A Child’s Heart, a non-profit organization, paid for Karina’s transport to Israel.