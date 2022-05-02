Witnesses describe panic after shootings at Mississippi fest

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Witnesses say people at a Mississippi crawfish festival scattered and ran after hearing a barrage of gunfire. It happened late Saturday at the state fairgrounds in Jackson. December Parks tells WAPT-TV she was attending the Mississippi Mudbug Festival and heard shots. Jackson resident Jeffrey Greer was flying a drone over the fairgrounds and says he captured video of people frantically scattering. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says a law enforcement officer shot and killed one of the teenagers suspected of firing shots. Aggravated assault charges were filed Sunday against two teens.