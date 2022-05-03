Balkan leaders meet to support gas project rivaling Russia

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A top European Union official is joining the leaders of four Balkan countries on a tour of liquefied natural gas facilities being built in northern Greece to challenge Russia’s energy dominance in the region. European Council President Charles Michel met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and leaders of Bulgaria, North Macedonia and non-NATO member Serbia at the Greek port of Alexandroupolis on Tuesday. An LNG import terminal near the port city is due to start operation next year. Russia last week cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland over a demand to guarantee payment in rubles, in an escalating dispute triggered by the invasion of Ukraine.