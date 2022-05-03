Skip to Content
Inside the Met Gala: Glitter, glamour and 275,000 pink roses

By JOCELYN NOVECK
NEW YORK (AP) — Looking at the schmoozing guests at the Met Gala cocktail reception, TV host James Corden summed up the scene in a word: “Classy.” This wasn’t a night for ripped jeans; the stars came in the best Gilded Age finery they could muster. The museum was carpeted with a head-spinning 275,000 deep pink roses, and in a particularly Met Gala-esque moment, a fun band snaking through the cocktail room was led by none other than Grammy winner Jon Batiste. Despite the fun, for some attendees, the Gilded Age’s connotation of wealth inequality wasn’t lost.

