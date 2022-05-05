Ex-banker charged with conspiring in Murdaugh money scheme

By MICHELLE LIU

Associated Press/Report for America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted the former CEO of a South Carolina bank on charges of conspiring with once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh to defraud victims of $1.8 million. Russell Laffitte now faces 21 charges of fraud, conspiracy and computer crimes. State police have accused Laffitte of secretly sending money to Murdaugh that the ex-banker was supposed to hold in trust as a conservator for Murdaugh’s clients. Authorities say Laffitte also sent Murdaugh $1.1 million in Palmetto State Bank funds so Murdaugh could pay back loans issued by Laffitte. Murdaugh himself is accused of nearly $8.5 million in fraud. Laffitte was fired by the bank’s board earlier this year.