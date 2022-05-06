Appeals court upholds limit on California’s foie gras ban

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a ruling that limits California’s 2012 foie gras ban. The court in San Francisco on Friday declined to overturn a ruling last year that said individual Californians can order the delicacy from out-of-state producers and have it delivered. However, the product can’t be produced in California or sold here by restaurants or other businesses. Foie gras is made from the enlarged livers of force-fed ducks and geese. The Humane Society and other groups backed California’s law, saying the process constitutes animal cruelty. Producers say it mimics a natural process.