Chelsea sold to group fronted by LA Dodgers part owner

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea is being sold to a consortium fronted by American sports investor Todd Boehly. It ends 19 years of ownership and lavish investment by Roman Abramovich until the Russian oligarch was sanctioned and forced to offload the Premier League club. The deal is worth 4.25 billion pounds ($5.24 billion). A Chelsea statement said: “Chelsea Football Club can confirm that terms have been agreed for a new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wyss, to acquire the club.”