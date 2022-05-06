Crews search for pilot after small plane crashes off Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Officials are searching for the pilot of a small plane that crashed in the ocean off the coast of Georgia. The National Transportation Safety Board released a statement saying it’s investigating what caused the Cirrus SR22 aircraft to go down in waters about 40 miles southeast of Savannah. News outlets reported the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed only the pilot was on board. The Coast Guard dispatched a boat crew and a helicopter to search ocean waters off Wassaw Island, one of the barrier islands along Georgia’s 100-mile coast.