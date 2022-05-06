Diplomats concerned by state of emergency in Sri Lanka

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Diplomats and rights groups have expressed concern after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency and police used force against peaceful protesters amid the country’s worst economic crisis in recent memory. The situation has triggered nationwide protests demanding the resignation of Rajapaksa and his powerful ruling family. U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung tweeted Saturday that she is “concerned” by the state of emergency, adding that “the voices of peaceful citizens need to be heard.” Under the state of emergency declared Friday, Rajapaksa can authorize detentions, seize possession of property and search any premises. He can also change or suspend any law.