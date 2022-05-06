Earnhardt Jr. sees different horsepower with Derby, 500

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will experience a different type of horsepower before NBC’s coverage of the NASCAR Cup season revs up next month. The retired NASCAR superstar will be at the Kentucky Derby for the second time on Saturday before contributing to the network’s Indianapolis 500 coverage on May 29. Earnhardt said having a role in different events beyond NASCAR was a big reason why he decided to sign with NBC after retiring from driving in 2017.