Man gets 55 years for fatal 2017 shooting of Indiana officer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer who came to his aid following a car crash in 2017 has been sentenced to 55 years in prison. A Marion County judge on Friday sentenced Jason D. Brown to 58 years, with three years suspended, in the death of 38-year-old Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan. The judge convicted Brown of murder in February. Brown was dangling upside down by his seatbelt on July 27, 2017, when Allan approached after the single-car crash on Indianapolis’ south side. When Allan attempted to crawl into the vehicle to keep Brown calm until paramedics arrived, Brown shot him 11 times.