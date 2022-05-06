Mexican leader meets with Salvador president amid crackdown

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador met with his Salvadoran counterpart, Nayib Bukele, but did not mention rights complaints about El Salvador’s massive roundup of suspected street gang members. The two leaders’ approach to high levels of homicides _ a pressing problem in both countries _ couldn’t be more different. López Obrador espouses a “hugs not bullets” non-confrontational policy, while Bukele brags about 24,000 arrests and cutting food rations for inmates. But the focus Friday, at least in public remarks, were the concerns about immigration and the Mexican president’s desire for development aid, so that people in Central America won’t feel forced to emigrate.