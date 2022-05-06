North Korea fires suspected missile into sea

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean and Japanese militaries say North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile toward its eastern sea in its second launch this week, apparently continuing a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations that may culminate with a nuclear test in the coming weeks or months. The launch came three days after South Korea and Japan’s militaries detected the North firing a suspected ballistic missile from near its capital, Pyongyang, on Wednesday, and three days before the inauguration of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, who has vowed to take a tougher approach over the North’s nuclear ambitions.