Egypt says 11 troops killed in militant attack in Sinai

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s military says at least 11 troops, including an officer, have been killed in a militant attack in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula. The military said in a statement that the militants attacked a water pumping station Saturday on the eastern side of the Suez Canal. It did not give further details on the location. The statement said security forces clashes with the attacking militants. It says at least five other troops were wounded in the attack. Egypt is battling an Islamic State-led insurgency in the Sinai that intensified after the military overthrew an elected but divisive Islamist president in 2013.