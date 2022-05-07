Skip to Content
For Parkland survivor, a long road to recovery from trauma

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
The Associated Press

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Eden Hebron witnessed a gunman kill a close friend and two other students on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. More than a year later, the trauma still weighed heavily on Eden and other students. Eden’s parents eventually sent her to a mental health facility in California. There, she had little contact with the outside world. She went through therapy and treatment alongside a handful of other teens. She moved back to Florida and now studies in New Jersey. Her long journey in recovery isn’t unique _ others who’ve survived shootings grappled with trauma for years. Eden shares her story to help others and says she feels for those who don’t have the same resources.

