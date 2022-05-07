Hong Kong kicks off leadership polls with sole candidate

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong election committee is voting for the city’s only leadership candidate, John Lee, who is expected to win and become Hong Kong’s next chief executive. The committee, comprised of nearly 1,500 largely pro-Beijing members, is voting in a secret ballot for 2 1/2 hours on Sunday morning. Lee needs more than 750 votes to win the election. As the only candidate in the polls, Lee is expected to win easily, especially since he has Beijing’s endorsement. If elected, Lee will replace current leader Carrie Lam on July 1.