Jill Biden lauds Romanian efforts to help Ukrainian refugees

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Jill Biden says the Romanian government and relief organizations are doing “amazing” work provided humanitarian relief to Ukrainian refugees who fled Russia’s war against their country. But she says the work that U.N. and other agencies and the Romanian government are doing to help is “just the beginning” of the effort that will be needed. The U.S. first lady delivered her sober assessment at the conclusion of a briefing Saturday at the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest on the relief effort. Biden is on a four-day trip to Romania and Slovakia that was designed to showcase U.S. support for Ukrainian refugees.