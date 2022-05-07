Pope, hobbled by knee problem, looks forward to S Sudan trip

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis whose mobility has been limited of late by a nagging knee problem, is looking forward to visiting South Sudan in July. The Vatican on Saturday released the text of a joint message from Francis, the archbishop of Canterbury and a Scottish church official. The message referred to previously announced plans by Francis to make a July 5-7 pilgrimage to South Sudan with the two other churchmen. The Vatican announced the trip two months ago and it said Francis would go to South Sudan after first going to Congo on July 2 for a pastoral visit.