S Korea’s next leader faces escalating N Korean nuke threat

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Yoon Suk Yeol takes office as South Korea’s president Tuesday amid heightened animosities over North Korea’s nuclear program. During his election campaign, the conservative Yoon said he would teach North Korean leader Kim Jong Un some manners and sternly cope with his provocative missile tests with a strengthened alliance with the United States. But he now faces an increasingly belligerent Kim, who openly threatens to use his atomic bombs against his rivals and is reportedly preparing for his first nuclear test explosion in four years. If that happens, tensions on the Korean Peninsula would plunge to fresh lows and leave Yoon with few options to deal with Kim just as he begins his presidency.