Scorsese presents a buried gem and a pitch for cinema’s past

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — On Monday, Martin Scorsese and the Film Foundation will launch a new virtual theater to screen restored classic films. They are beginning, fittingly, with one of the most passionately adored gems: William Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s “I Know Where I’m Going!” For Scorsese and editor Thelma Schoonmaker, who was married to Powell, it’s one of cinema’s greatest love stories and a prime example of why mining cinema’s past is so essential for its future. Every month, the Film Foundation Restoration Screening Room will host free online screenings for one night, accompanied by discussions with filmmakers.