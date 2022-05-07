Trump attorneys fighting contempt ruling detail doc search

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s legal team wants to void a contempt ruling and $10,000-per-day fine against the former president over a subpoena for documents related to a New York civil investigation into his business dealings. His attorneys say they’ve conducted a detailed search for the relevant files. Last month, a judge levied the fine after finding Trump in contempt of court for failing to adequately respond to the subpoena. A 66-page brief by Trump’s lawyers dated Friday describes the search for documents. It included Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. Trump has called the investigation a political witch hunt.