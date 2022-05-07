War monitor: Unidentified aircraft target Syrian regime

Associated Press

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP) — An opposition monitor of the war in Syria says unidentified aircraft have struck oil-rich areas in the country’s east held by government and Iran-aligned groups. The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says there were no casualties or material losses in the attack, the second within a week in the province of Deir-Ez-Zor. At least five explosions were heard, according to the monitor, in the Hawijah Kateh area and a nearby bridge north of Deir-Ez-Zor city. Syrian state media also reported the attack but gave no details. Deir Ez-Zor is a strategic province that borders Iraq and contains oil fields.