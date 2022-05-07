Yemen officials: 2 commanders killed in clash with militants

By AHMED AL-HAJ

Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say clashes ensued at a militia facility in southern Yemen following the arrest of a group of suspected al-Qaida militants, At least a dozen people were killed, including two force commanders. The officials say the fighting took place late Thursday at the headquarters of the so-called Security Belt force in Dhale province. The Security Belt is a militia trained and funded by the United Arab Emirates and loyal to the secessionist Southern Transitional Council. The force is active in Yemen’s southern provinces. The militia reported that the deputy commander of the Security Belt and the commander of the government’s counterterrorism unit in Dhale were killed.