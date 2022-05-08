Fire at Wisconsin anti-abortion office investigated as arson

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police say arson investigators are probing a fire inside the headquarters of anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action, where someone had spray-painted a message outside. Madison police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer told the Wisconsin State Journal that the fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear who vandalized the building, but the message “If abortions aren’t safe than you aren’t either” was spray-painted on the building. The lobbying group’s president, Julaine Appling, said she considers the fire a “direct threat” given that it happened just a few days after a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked that suggested the court may soon overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.