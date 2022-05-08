Skip to Content
GOP pins hopes on Nevada’s Laxalt to help win Senate control

By KEN RITTER and NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republicans are hoping that winning a U.S. Senate seat in Nevada in November will give them control of that chamber on Capitol Hill. The GOP has long wanted a big win in Nevada to show they can succeed in a diverse state with a large immigrant and Latino population. The front-runner for nomination is Adam Laxalt. He’s a former Nevada attorney general and a staunch conservative who’s embraced President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. Democrats contend he’s a weak candidate because of his policy stands and time as attorney general. But Republicans believe that Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is vulnerable this election year.

