Islamic State claims attack that killed 11 Egyptian troops

CAIRO (AP) — An Islamic State affiliate in Egypt is claiming responsibility for an attack that targeted a water pumping station east of the Suez Canal, killing at least 11 soldiers. At least five other soldiers were wounded in Saturday’s attack, according to the Egyptian military. It was one of the deadliest attacks on Egyptian security forces in recent years. The extremist group announced its claim of the attack in a statement carried by its Aamaq news agency. Egypt is battling an Islamic State-led insurgency in the Sinai that intensified after the military overthrew an elected but divisive Islamist president in 2013.