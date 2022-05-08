Israel captures Palestinians who killed 3 in stabbing attack

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli police say they have captured two Palestinian attacker who killed three people in a stabbed attack last week. Police did not immediately offer details Sunday of where and how the assailants were captured. Israel launched a massive manhunt for the assailants, who after carrying out a stabbing rampage, fled the scene. Residents were asked to be on alert and not to pick up hitchhikers. Police identified the attackers as 19- and 20-year-old men from the town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. The stabbing on Thursday, Israel’s Independence Day, was the latest in a series of deadly assaults deep inside the country in recent weeks.