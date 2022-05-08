Lebanese in 48 countries voting in parliamentary elections

BEIRUT (AP) — Thousands of Lebanese living in nearly 50 countries began early voting in the country’s closely watched parliamentary elections, days after a similar vote was held in 10 predominantly Muslim nations. About 195,000 Lebanese had registered to vote Sunday in 48 countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, Russia, European Union member states and several African nations. The vote in Lebanon takes place May 15. The vote this year for the 128-member legislature is the first since the economic crisis began in October 2019 leading to nationwide protests. It is also the first vote since the massive Aug. 4, 2020 blast at Beirut’s port that killed more than 200 people.